Full Year 2020 Monash IVF Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2020 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Monash IVF Group Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Knaap, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Michael D. Knaap - Monash IVF Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Jody, and good morning, and thank you all for joining us today for Monash IVF Group's results presentation for the financial year 2020. Our CFO, Malik Jainudeen, joins me and will be later stepping us through some of the details of the financials.



By a way of background, Monash IVF is a market leader in providing fertility solutions for all, in our core assisted reproductive services, diagnostics, genetics and pathology services, with a network of 45 IVF and women's ultrasound clinics and service centers across Australia and Malaysia.



Today, we continue to break new ground, with improvements in our best-in-class science, patient care and services, building on our pioneering heritage since achieving a world's first IVF pregnancy in 1973. Our