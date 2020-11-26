Monash IVF Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 26, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Monash IVF Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Seventh Annual General Meeting of Monash IVF Group following the company's listing in June '14. My name is Richard Davis, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman for this meeting.



Thank you all for attending today's meeting, a new experience for us as we will be completely online due to COVID and the related health concerns. I hope you and those you care about are keeping safe and well in these challenging and uncertain times.



While this online format may be familiar for some shareholders, I acknowledge that it may be less so for others. However, I assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the online platform and vote using an electronic voting card. I'll discuss these processes a little later. I also acknowledge you to download -- or encourage you to download the virtual online meeting guide from the Monash IVF Group website