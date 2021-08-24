Full Year 2021 Monash IVF Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Monash IVF Group Full Year Results for 2021 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Michael Knaap. Please go ahead.



Michael D. Knaap - Monash IVF Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Judith. And good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Monash IVF Group's results presentation for financial year '21. Our CFO, Malik Jainudeen, also joins me and will be later stepping us through the detail of the financials.



By way of background, Monash IVF is a market leader in providing reproductive care in our core assisted reproductive services, diagnostics, genetics, and pathology services with a growing network of 47 IVF and women's ultrasound clinics and service centers across Australia and Southeast Asia. Our experienced and capable team include 123 doctors and in excess of 550 scientific, nursing and support staff.



I would like to take this opportunity to thank every one of our team for their unrelenting patient-first