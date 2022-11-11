Monash IVF Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Richard Hugh Davis - Monash IVF Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Ninth Annual General Meeting of Monash IVF Group following the company's listing in June '14. My name is Richard Davis, and I am Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman for this meeting. On behalf of the Board of Monash IVF, I am pleased to have you attending and participating in our AGM today.



I wish to acknowledge the traditional owners of country throughout Australia, and pay our respects to Aboriginal and Torrest Strait Islander cultures, to elders past and present, and recognize the continuing lands, waters and communities where we all are dialing in from to attend this AGM.



Following the COVID pandemic, it is refreshing to be able to welcome some of our shareholders in person today, and I would like to thank you for your attendance. This AGM is also being heard virtually, allowing the shareholders to participate legally without having to physically present. Shareholders present in person or online will have the same opportunity to