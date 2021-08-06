Aug 06, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Guang Li Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - VP & Board Secretary



[Interpreted] Greetings. Welcome to SMIC's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call is hosted by Dr. Zhao Hai Jun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer.