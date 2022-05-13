May 13, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's First Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call. Today's call will be simultaneously streamed through the Internet and teleconference. Please be advised that if you join the meeting by phone, your dial-ins are in listen-only mode. However, after the conclusions of the management's presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. At this time you will receive instructions on how to participate.
Without further ado, I would like to introduce Ms. Guo Guangli, Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary to speak.
Guangli Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - VP , Board Secretary & Joint Company Secretary
[Interpreted] Greetings. Welcome to SMIC's first quarter 2022 webcast conference call. Attending today's call are Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chairman; Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer.
Let me remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements
Q1 2022 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp Earnings Call (Chinese, English) Transcript
May 13, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...