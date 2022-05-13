May 13, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Greetings. Welcome to SMIC's first quarter 2022 webcast conference call. Attending today's call are Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chairman; Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer.



Let me remind you that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements