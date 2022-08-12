Aug 12, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



(foreign language) Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's Second Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call. Today's call will be simultaneously streamed through the Internet and telephone. (Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would like to introduce Ms. Guo Guangli, Senior Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary of the company to speak.



Guangli Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Senior VP, Board Secretary & Company Secretary



(foreign language) Greetings. Welcome to SMIC's Second Quarter 2022 Webcast Conference Call. Today's call are hosted by Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chairman; and Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer.



Let me remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements that do not guarantee future performances but represent the company's expectations and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements in our earnings announcement. Please note that today's earnings statement is