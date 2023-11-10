Nov 10, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
[Interpreted] Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's third quarter 2023 Webcast Conference Call. Today's call will be simultaneously streamed through the internet and telephone. Please be advised that if you join a meeting by phone, your dial-ins are in listen-only mode. However, after the conclusion of the management's presentation, we will have a question-and-answer session. At this time, you receive instructions on how to participate.
Without further ado, I'd like to introduce Ms. Guo Guangli, Senior Vice President and Board Secretary to host the webcast.
Guangli Guo - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation - Senior VP, Board Secretary & Company Secretary
[Interpreted] Greetings, welcome to SMIC's third quarter 2023 webcast conference call. Attending today's call are Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Wu Junfeng, Senior Vice President & Person-in-charge of Finance.
Let me remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements that do not guarantee future
