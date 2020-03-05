Mar 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Andreas Herzog - MLP SE - Head of IR and Financial Communications
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our online presentation of MLP financial results for 2019, live from our group headquarter in Wiesloch. Thank you for joining us today. Please note this conference is being recorded.
My name is Andreas Herzog. And with me is our Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg; and our Chief Financial Officer, Reinhard Loose.
During this online conference, first of all, Uwe and Reinhard will present the business development during 2019 and give an outlook for future development. Afterwards, both will be available for your questions. You can simply type your questions in the field provided in your browser at any time. If you do have some questions already, please feel free to enter them now.
So let's get started, and allow me to hand over to Uwe.
Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg - MLP SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Thank you, Andreas. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Warm welcome also
Full Year 2019 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...