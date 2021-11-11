Q3 2021 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Herzog - MLP SE - Head of IR and Financial Communications



Andreas Herzog: Welcome to the presentation of our Q3 results. I would like to hand over directly to our CFO, Reinhard Loose, who will guide you through the numbers and the developments.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Andreas, thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are very satisfied with the performance we've seen in the first 9 months of the year. The MLP Group was able to further accelerate its successful course of the last few quarters. We