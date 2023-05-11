Q1 2023 MLP SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the publication of the results for the First Quarter 2023 of MLP SE. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Pascal LÃ¶cher.



Pascal LÃ¶cher -



Thank you very much, and welcome to MLP's conference call for the results of the first quarter of 2023. My name is Pascal LÃ¶cher. I'm new Head of Investor Relations at MLP. With me today is our CFO, Reinhard Loose. He will guide you through the presentation. And of course, we are happy to take your questions after the presentation. So please go ahead, Reinhard.



Reinhard Loose - MLP SE - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Pascal, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, I would like to address the key point from the first 3 months of this financial year. MLP remains on course despite continuing to operate in a challenging environment. We enjoyed a successful start to the current year despite the war in Ukraine, sharp rises in interest rates as well as inflation that