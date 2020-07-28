Half Year 2020 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the presentation of the 2020 half year results of M6. I'd like to give the floor to NicolÃ¡s Tavernost, President of the Supervisory Board.



NicolÃ¡s Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Good afternoon to all. We have this -- the results of this half year, which has been very specific given the crisis we're going through. I'd like to make several remarks. First, we've been highly hit by sanitary, the health crisis that is not over. I will give you figures later on. Second thing, I'd like to say is that in the faces of this crisis, the group is very agile. All of the teams have been motivated, determined to ensure internal operations antennas and also be economically responsive to allow the group to try and go through this crisis as best as possible, which is not over, by the way. We were, therefore, able to catch up the majority of the advertising loss we've had during this period.



