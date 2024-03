Half Year 2021 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the First Half 2021 Results Presentation for the M6 Group. I will now hand over to its CEO, Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost.



Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - Métropole Télévision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Thank you. Good evening, one and all. We are now going to present the H1 2021 results with Jérôme Lefébure, who will speak more to the accounts. The first half of 2021 was marked by a strong increase in results. M6 Group posted consolidated revenues of EUR 645 million over the period, plus 15.7% over a year. Advertising revenues grew by 32.1% over a year, coming closer to their pre-crisis levels.



After a more difficult beginning of the year in January, February, let me remind you that last year, January, February didn't have the impact of the health crisis. However, advertising revenues had a favorable base effect from mid-March onwards, the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020 and the gradual recovery in consumer spending in -- after