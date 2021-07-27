Half Year 2021 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

First Half 2021 Results Presentation for the M6 Group



Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Thank you. Good evening, one and all. We are now going to present the H1 2021 results with JÃ©rÃ´me LefÃ©bure, who will speak more to the accounts. The first half of 2021 was marked by a strong increase in results. M6 Group posted consolidated revenues of EUR 645 million over the period, plus 15.7% over a year. Advertising revenues grew by 32.1% over a year, coming closer to their pre-crisis levels.



After a more difficult beginning of the year in January, February, let me remind you that last year, January, February didn't have the impact of the health crisis. However, advertising revenues had a favorable base effect from mid-March onwards, the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020 and the gradual recovery in consumer spending in -- after