Half Year 2022 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

welcome to this presentation of the First Half 2022 Groupe M6 Financial Results. I will give the floor to Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board.



Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Good afternoon, one and all. Thank you for coming to this presentation or rather for listening to this presentation for the first half. Business for the group was good on the first half of the year, especially with operating margin, excluding one-offs, nonrecurring items, which was 24.9%, plus 1.3 percentage points over 1 year and at a high level for the group.



Consolidated revenues reached EUR 664 million, plus 3% compared to H1 2021, mostly driven by non-advertising revenues. Non-advertising revenues which grew by 15.7%, which benefited from a recovery in the cinema business, which were closed for the first 4 months of 2021 and the