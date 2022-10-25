Q3 2022 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation of the Q3 results for M6. (Operator Instructions) This session is being recorded.



And I'll now give the floor to Nicolas de Tavernost, Head of the Management Board; and Jerome Lefebure, who is the CFO.



Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Good evening, and thank you for attending this presentation of our Q3 results. I shall be brief. Jerome Lefebure will give you details on the numbers, and we'll be there to take your questions.



So Q3, 2022 has a number of features. The -- both the income and EBITDA was sound, if you leave out nonrecurring items, that is [straight A's] and the expenses related to the abandoned merger with TF1 stood at EUR 57.2 million compared to EUR 58 million in Q3 2021 and EUR 34.2 million in Q3 2019.



The decline in revenues, which was down to -- was compensated by savings on the programming costs