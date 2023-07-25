Jul 25, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO



Thank you very much. Good evening. These results for the first half of 2023 are sound in a more difficult context, which we're going to explicit. First of all, the beginning of the year was marked by the renewal of the frequency for 10 years by ARCOM within the M6 Group, that was an important operation. Regarding the activity, the uncertain economic context weighs on the advertising market, which is down this half year, estimates give us more than 8%, but we will have a specific figures in a few days or weeks.



In this context, the group has made an advertising