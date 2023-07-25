Jul 25, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of the Half Year Results 2023 from the M6 Group. (Operator Instructions). We will have the Q&A session after this presentation. I would like now to give the floor to Nicolas de Tavernost, Chairman of the Executive Board. You have the floor.
Nicolas Bellet de Tavernost Abel - MÃ©tropole TÃ©lÃ©vision S.A.-Chairman of the Executive Board&CEO
Thank you very much. Good evening. These results for the first half of 2023 are sound in a more difficult context, which we're going to explicit. First of all, the beginning of the year was marked by the renewal of the frequency for 10 years by ARCOM within the M6 Group, that was an important operation. Regarding the activity, the uncertain economic context weighs on the advertising market, which is down this half year, estimates give us more than 8%, but we will have a specific figures in a few days or weeks.
In this context, the group has made an advertising
Half Year 2023 Metropole Television SA Earnings Call (French) Transcript
Jul 25, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...