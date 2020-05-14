Q1 2020 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Welcome, attendees, to Mentice first quarter report. My name is Magdalena, and I will be moderating this call.



I will give the word to our CEO, GÃ¶ran Malmberg, who will take you through this presentation. (Operator Instructions) And with that, I will say welcome to GÃ¶ran Malmberg. Please [presentate].



GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - President & CEO



Thank you so much, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining this call. So, it will be a pleasure to present the first-quarter earnings, which we are pleased with. So, we can move into the slides immediately and get going.



So, please move to the next slide. Thank you.



This is just a disclaimer. A picture of me. All right. I would say we are very pleased with the performance during the first quarter, considering the difficult times we are in. We had an overall strong quarter in terms of sales and -- so all orders and sales.



Our medical device industry sector kind of performed 80% above -- or 84%, to be exact -- above the same period last