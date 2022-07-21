Q2 2022 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / NTS GMT

GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - Group CEO & President



(audio in progress) presentation of the second-quarter result for Mentice, and as well, obviously, the first half year. With me today, I have Gunilla Andersson, our Chief Financial Officer. My name is GÃ¶ran Malmberg. I'm the CEO, Chief Executive Officer, and President for Mentice. So we will dive directly into the results. So first, some highlights from the quarter. Gunilla, please.



Gunilla Andersson - Mentice AB - CFO



Yes. Let's start with order intake, which we came in at SEK57.3 million, which is a growth of 42.8% year on year. And this includes the order that we will talk about a bit later. Order book increased to SEK108.9 million. This is a 60.4% year-on-year growth. And it's also really pleasing to see that we have SEK56 million of this scheduled for delivery already in 2022, so in the second half.



We have really strong order intake in the healthcare systems, and this is 81% in the quarter. And we had triple-digit growth in the first quarter. So this is really good to see. The