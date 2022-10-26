Q3 2022 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Stacy Hammar - Mentice AB - Corporate Marketing Manager of Medical Device



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Mentice 2022 Q3 report. Reports will be presented by CEO, GÃ¶ran Malmberg; and CFO, Gunilla Andersson. My name is Stacy Hammar, and I will be moderating today's call. (Operator Instructions) This meeting will be recorded and available with the reports on mentice.com



I will now leave the way for CEO, GÃ¶ran Malmberg.



GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - Group CEO & President



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this webcast. I hope you can hear me well. It was a little bit wobbly with Stacy. So if you have a problem with the sound, please let me know.



We're moving into the presentation immediately. So first, some high-level highlights from the Q3 and the first three quarters. So by looking at the Q3 first, we can see that we continue the overall growth for the net sales; it's 32% above -- at the same period last year. For the order intake, we are on par with last year. But as you can see in a bit, we are above for the