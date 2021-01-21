Full Year 2020 Medacta Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 21, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Medacta Group SA on the 2020 full year unaudited top line figures. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to the CEO of Medacta, Francesco Siccardi, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - Founder, CEO & Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you very much for your introduction, and welcome to this full year 2020 preliminary unaudited top line figures presentation. I'm with Corrado Farsetta, our CFO; and Gianna La Rana, our Investor Relator.



So if we go to the first slide, you can see Medacta did perform pretty well in the second half of the year, with a very good acceleration in the second semester that was able to almost completely compensate the H1 results. So full year revenues hit EUR 302.5 million, only 2% on a constant currency basis behind last year. And given the circumstances, I have to say, I'm pretty pleased.



The second