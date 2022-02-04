Q4 2021 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter Asberg - Midsona AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hello, everyone. Peter speaking here and thank you so much for attending. I would like to start by summarizing the full year of 2021. But of course, we will quite soon get into the challenging Q4 that we have had. But also importantly, what I would like to spend some time on is to discuss the corrective actions that you're taking. As a leadership team, we see this as a bump in the road, and we are fully committed to get back on the right track again. By that we can turn to Page number 2, Midsona has enjoyed a long streak of profitable growth.



As you can see on the left-hand side of the screen, that streak was