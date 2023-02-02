Q4 2022 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter Ãsberg - Midsona AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to today's call. I, Peter, with [together] Max, take you through the quarter four results and also paint a picture of the actions we are taking in 2023.



Before we go into the main presentation, I just want to make you aware that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements and that such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risk and uncertainties.



So the summary of quarter four. The quarter was challenging and it was characterized by the same trends that we perceived earlier in the year, that is high inflationary pressures, but an underlying interest in healthy and organic food. We did continue to implement cost-saving measures and prepare price increases, with the aim of fully offsetting the cost increases that we have had. And I will come back to what we have done and the effects that we see going forward.



Sales grew slightly to SEK1,027 million, compared to SEK1,012 million last year, with the growth mainly coming from pricing and FX. Adjusted