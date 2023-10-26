Q3 2023 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Midsona Q3 2023 report. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to the speaker CEO, Peter Ãsberg; and CFO, Max Bokander. Please go ahead.



Peter Ãsberg - Midsona AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome to this third-quarter Midsona call. This is Peter Ãsberg, CEO, speaking. We are taking you through the third-quarter results and we are step-by-step executing our plan, and we do see key progress, especially on the key parameters, EBITDA and cash flow. Before we go into the actual presentation, we would just like to make you aware that this presentation might contain forward-looking statements, and that those statements might be subject to risk.



So those of you that attended the quarter two call, you might remember that we said that we will put product in two main things, EBITDA and cash flow, and we will do this even before net sales in quarter three and forward. And this is exactly what we have done in quarter three. We made good progress on