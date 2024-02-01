Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Midsona AB Q4 2023 report for the first part of the conference call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will hand the conference over to the speaker CEO, Peter Ãsberg; and CFO, Max Bokander. Please go ahead.
Peter Ãsberg - Midsona AB - CEO
Hello, this is Peter speaking, and thank you so much for attending this call. As a top line summary I would say that we are step-by-step executing our plan and we have seen accelerated progress during 2023 quarter by quarter. We see the result of our efforts, especially with improved margins and a record strong free cash flow.
Before we jump into the extra presentations, I would just like to make you aware that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements and those such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Before we go into the specifics of the fourth quarter 2023, I would just like to take some time to reflect on the full-year performance of regarding 2023. And going into this year, we knew that it would be a tough one continuing inflationary
Q4 2023 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...