Q4 2023 Midsona AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Peter Ãsberg - Midsona AB - CEO



Hello, this is Peter speaking, and thank you so much for attending this call. As a top line summary I would say that we are step-by-step executing our plan and we have seen accelerated progress during 2023 quarter by quarter. We see the result of our efforts, especially with improved margins and a record strong free cash flow.



Before we jump into the extra presentations, I would just like to make you aware that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements and those such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.



Before we go into the specifics of the fourth quarter 2023, I would just like to take some time to reflect on the full-year performance of regarding 2023. And going into this year, we knew that it would be a tough one continuing inflationary