Q1 2019 Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Mobile TeleSystems First Quarter 2019 Financial Operating Results Announcement Conference Call. I now hand over to your host, Polina Ugryumova, IR Director. Madam, please go ahead.



Polina Ugryumova - Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company - Chief IR Officer & Director of IR



Welcome, everybody, to today's event to discuss MTS First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results. As usual, I must remind everyone that except for historical information, any comments made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements. Important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These in turn imply certain risks, a more thorough discussion of which are available in our annual report and Form 20-F or the materials we have distributed today. MTS disavows any obligation to update any previously made forward-looking statements spoken on this conference call or make any adjustments to previously made statements to reflect changes in risks.