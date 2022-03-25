3D Oil Ltd Share Cafe Small Cap Hidden Gems Webinar Transcript

Mar 25, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Noel Newell - 3D Oil Limited - Chairman & Managing Director



Yeah, well, thanks, Tim. Happy to be here. Look, I believe 3D Oil really is unique in the oil and gas sector in Australia at the moment. We're probably, arguably, the last small guy operating in the offshore of Australia -- actively that is. We've built up a world-class portfolio. And our strategy is basically to get in early where the big boys play. And I really believe that we offer more upside to our shareholders than most other small oil and gas companies listed in Australia.



Next slide. I'm not the first MD to basically believe [my -- there's] a disconnect between what our assets are and our market cap. Look, the first thing I'd like to say is we've raised very little capital over the last 14 or so years. We've raised AUD3 million. We only have 265 million shares on issue. In the last 15 or so years, we've participated in about at least AUD150 million worth of offshore exploration. We've largely done that by doing deals and basically using other companies' -- large companies' money to go explore.



And in our pipeline