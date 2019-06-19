Matthews International Corp Investor & Analyst Day Transcript

Jun 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Karen L. Howard - Kei Advisors LLC - EVP



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Inaugural Investor and Analyst Day. We're thrilled to have you join us. First of all, let me introduce myself. I know many of you and -- but for those of you who don't know me, my name is Karen Howard and I coordinate Investor Relations along with the Matthews' team. And we're thrilled to have you with us here live as well as the folks on the webcast. So we can never forget about those folks who are joining us.



