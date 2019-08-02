Q3 2019 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Karen L. Howard - Kei Advisors LLC - EVP



Thank you, LaTonya, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss the Matthews International fiscal 2019 third quarter and year-to-date results for the period ended June 30, 2019. We certainly appreciate your time today. You should have a copy of the news release that crossed the wire yesterday afternoon detailing Matthews' results. We also have slides associated with the commentary that we're providing here today. If you don't have the release or the slides, you can find them on the company's website at www.matw.com, on the financial information page.



On the call with me today are Joe Bartolacci, our President and Chief