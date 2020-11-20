Nov 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-end Fiscal 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. Mr. Wilson, you may begin.
William Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-end 2020 Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development.
With us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section, last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section.
As a reminder,
Q4 2020 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...