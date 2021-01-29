Q1 2021 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Matthews International First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. With us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com in the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the website.



As a reminder, any forward