Q2 2020 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Sylvie, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to InMed's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call for the period ending December 31, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Mr. Payne, you may go ahead and begin.



Brendan Payne - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Sylvie, and good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brendan Payne, InMed's Director of Investor Relations. Welcome to InMed's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.



Before we begin, we would like to go over our disclosure statements, followed by a review of the progress on our biosynthesis and therapeutic development programs, which will be led by our President and CEO, Eric Adams. Mr. Bruce Colwill, our CFO, will then review the financial results of operations. Following that, we will be available for a question-and-answer session. Also joining us today to address your questions will be Eric Hsu, Senior Vice