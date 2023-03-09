Mar 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to virtual investor conferences. My name is Celia, and on behalf of OTC Markets, we're very pleased you've joined us for our next live presentation from InMed Pharmaceuticals. (Conference Instruction) On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Eric Adams, President and CEO of InMed Pharmaceuticals, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol INM. Welcome, Eric.



Eric Adams - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. - CEO, President



Thank you. Glad to be here. I would like to give a short overview of the company and then afterwards, I will be accepting questions.



It's important as a NASDAQ traded company that everyone take a moment to look at the forward-looking statements. As a public company, it's important to review this and we will be using forward-looking statements in today's presentation.



So who is InMed? We are one of the few pure-play rare cannabinoid companies out there today. We have expertise across a wide range of scientific