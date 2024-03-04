Mar 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Patrick Joseph O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. We will go ahead and get started. Thank you everybody, for joining us this afternoon. I'm Patrick O'Shaughnessy, the Capital Markets technology analyst here at Raymond James. And up next, we have MarketAxess. And on their behalf, we have Founder and Executive Chairman, Rick McVey. Rick and I were talking in the hallway before this and we think he's been coming down here to do this with me since 2009.



So Rick, welcome back.



Richard Mitchell McVey - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman



Thank you, Patrick. It's great to be here, and thanks for having us. I asked a lot of the investor clients we met with today about the conference and got nothing, but praise for the quality and organization of the Raymond James Conference and the comprehensive nature of what you provide to investors for these 2.5 days. So well done.



Questions and Answers: