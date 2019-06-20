Full Year 2019 Novus Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 20, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning and welcome to the Novus 2019 results presentation. I'm Neil Birch and I'm joined today by Harry Todd, our CFO. For those of you who may not know as to when (inaudible) for the first time, I'd like to provide you with a short overview of what we do as a business. Novus is one of the largest printing operations in Southern Africa, we started as a small family run business over a century ago and we're now listed on the Janus book stock exchange under the business support sector. Our core operations comprise an extensive network of specialized printing and manufacturing plants servicing customers across the continent, but focused mainly in South Africa. The group's activities include print production of all medium to run the requirements of magazines, retail inserts, catalogs, books, newspapers, commercial and digital print work, labels, educational materials, flexible plastic packaging, and tissue wadding. As far as our performance goes, the year under review marks a pivotal point in the history of the group. We faced significant