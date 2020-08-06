Full Year 2020 Novus Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to this Novus 2020 Interim Results presentation. I'm Neil Birch, the Novus CEO, and I'm accompanied today by Harry Todd, our CFO Today, what we'll look at doing is a brief executive overview. We'll go to some of the financial and operating review, followed by an outlook, and then we would like to try and handle some questions as best we can at the end of the session.



The results for the period are somewhat disappointing and reflect the current operating environment. There are, however, some seasonal influences, which need to be contextualized to better interpret the results. If we move straight on to the results summary, at a high level, the revenue was ZAR 2.27 billion, which is some 3% of the prior year. Our operating profit, which took a significant knock, was down to ZAR 146 million, as opposed to the ZAR 228 million in of the prior year, which showed a 36% decline. That obviously translated to headline earnings decrease of 40.5%. Over the past few years, the earnings in the first half have