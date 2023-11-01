Q3 2023 Natural Health Trends Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Natural Health Trends Corp third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Michelle Glidewell with Natural Health Trends Corp. Thank you. You may begin.



Michelle Glidewell - Natural Health Trends Corp - Senior Manager



Thank you and welcome to Natural Health Trends third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call.



During today's call, there may be statements made relating to the future results of the company that are forward-looking statements as assigned in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements or as a results of certain factors, including those set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



It should also be noted that today's call will be webcast live and can be found on the investor section of the company's corporate at website