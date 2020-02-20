Feb 20, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Novabase full-year 2019 results webcast. This presentation will be led by JoÃ£o Nuno Bento, Chief Executive Officer, and MarÃa Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Additionally, LuÃs Salvado, Chairman of the Company and Francisco Antunes and Paulo Trigo Executive Board Members will also be attending the webcast. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded and a replay will be posted on the Investor Relations section of Novabase website.
I will now hand the call over to Ms. MarÃa Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.
MarÃa Gil - Novabase SGPS SA - Chief Investors Officer
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome. On behalf of the company, I would like to thank you for taking the time to attend this call. We are very pleased to disclose the 12 months of 2019 results. If you in this webcast, you want to ask any question, please click the question icon you can see on your display.
Before I pass the call on to the CEO, we want to draw your attention to the following: forward-looking information
Full Year 2019 Novabase SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...