Jul 30, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Maria Gil
Novabase SGPS SA - Chief Investors Officer
* JoÃ£o Nunu Bento
Novabase SGPS SA - CEO
* Francisco Antunes
Novabase SGPS SA - Executive Board Member
* Paulo Trigo
Novabase SGPS SA - Executive Board Member
* Ãlvaro Ferreira
Novabase SGPS SA - Executive Board Member
=====================
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Novabase first-half results of 2020 webcast. This presentation will be led by JoÃ£o Nunu Bento, Chief Executive Officer; and Maria Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Additionally, LuÃs Salvado, Chairman of the Company; Ãlvaro Ferreira, Francisco Antunes, and Paulo Trigo, executive Board members, will also be attending the webcast. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded, and the replay will be posted on the investors section of the Novabase website.
I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. Maria Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.
Half Year 2020 Novabase SGPS SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...