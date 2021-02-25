Full Year 2020 Novabase SGPS SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* MarÃ­a Gil

Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Chief Investors Officer

* JoÃ£o Nuno Bento

Novabase SGPS, S.A. - CEO

* Paulo Trigo

Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member

* Ãlvaro Ferreira

Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member

* Francisco Antunes

Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member



=====================

Operator



Hello and welcome to Novabase results of 2020 webcast. This presentation will be led by JoÃ£o Nuno Bento, Chief Executive Officer; and MarÃ­a Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Additionally, Ãlvaro Ferreira, Francisco Antunes, and Paulo Trigo, Executive Board members will also be attending the webcast. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be posted on the Investors section of Novabase website.



I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. MarÃ­a Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.



MarÃ­a Gil