Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* MarÃa Gil
Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Chief Investors Officer
* JoÃ£o Nuno Bento
Novabase SGPS, S.A. - CEO
* Paulo Trigo
Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member
* Ãlvaro Ferreira
Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member
* Francisco Antunes
Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Executive Board Member
=====================
Operator
Hello and welcome to Novabase results of 2020 webcast. This presentation will be led by JoÃ£o Nuno Bento, Chief Executive Officer; and MarÃa Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Additionally, Ãlvaro Ferreira, Francisco Antunes, and Paulo Trigo, Executive Board members will also be attending the webcast. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be posted on the Investors section of Novabase website.
I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. MarÃa Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.
MarÃa Gil
Full Year 2020 Novabase SGPS SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...