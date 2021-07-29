Half Year 2021 Novabase SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Novabase's results of six months 2021 webcast. In this presentation, we will have LuÃ­s Paulo Salvado, Novabase's CEO; and MarÃ­a Gil, Ãlvaro Ferreira, Francisco Antunes, executives at Novabase Group. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be posted on the Investors section on Novabase's website.



I would now like to hand the call over to Ms. MarÃ­a Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.



MarÃ­a Gil - Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Chief Investors Officer & Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to our presentation. On behalf of Novabase, I would like to thank you all for taking the time to attend this webcast. We are very pleased to disclose the six months results. If during this webcast, you want to ask any question, please click the icon you can see on your display.



Before going into the content, I want to draw your attention once more to the following: Forward-looking information is beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. Therefore, this could