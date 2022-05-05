May 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Novabase results of three months 2022 webcast. In this presentation, we will have LuÃs Paulo Salvado, Novabase's CEO; and Ãlvaro Ferreira, Francisco Antunes; and MarÃa Gil, executives at Novabase Group. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be posted on the Investors section of Novabase website.
I'd now like to hand the call over to Mrs. MarÃa Gil, Chief Investors Officer. Please begin.
MarÃa Gil - Novabase SGPS, S.A. - Chief Investors Officer
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, and welcome to our presentation.
I would like to thank you, once again, for taking the time to attend this presentation. We are very pleased to disclose this time the three months 2022 trading update. If during the webcast, you want to ask any question, please click the icon you can see on your display.
But before I pass the call on to LuÃs, I want to draw your attention to the following. Forward-looking information is beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. Therefore,
Q1 2022 Novabase SGPS SA Trading Statement Call Transcript
May 05, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...