Apr 29, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Johan Bergman - NCC AB(publ)-IR Manager
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of NCC's first quarter. With me here today, I have NCC's CEO, Tomas Carlsson; and CFO, Susanne Lithander. They will guide you through the numbers. And after the presentation, we will open up for questions. Since this is a telephone conference, I would like to urge everyone to use a microphone and state your name in the Q&A session.
With that, I would like to hand over the microphone to NCC's CEO, Tomas Carlsson. Welcome, Tomas.
Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO
Thank you, Johan. And let's make sure that we have the right slide first. Welcome, everybody. Welcome to this beautiful Monday morning, and I'm happy to see so many of you here.
I will summarize the quarter, and I will give you some insights that we have from what we can see, and then Susanne will give you the details on the numbers.
Summarizing the quarter, consistent Q1
