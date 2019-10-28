Q3 2019 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Tomas Carlsson, I'm the CEO of NCC. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, our CFO. We are super happy that you have prioritized NCC over the school holidays this week. So thank you for that.



We have distributed the work. According to this, I will give you the overview of the quarter, and Susanne will give you the details, and I will wrap it up in the end.



And before we start with the overview, I think it's important that you remember that last year, following my comeback to NCC, we did a comprehensive review of the company. And that ended with revaluations of balance sheet items of almost SEK 1.6 billion.



Of course, that influenced the earnings report for Q3 in a significant way, but it also was followed by a comprehensive action plan from that to improve and build a sustained earnings base from a new baseline for the company. And we also took a more prudent approach to the existing project portfolio at that time, but also a more