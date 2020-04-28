Q1 2020 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning. And welcome to this presentation of the Q1 earnings for 2020 for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO. And with me here today, I also have our CFO, Susanne Lithander.



These are not normal times. Because of the corona pandemic, we are not holding this presentation downtown Stockholm live, but rather as a webcast from our headquarters here in Solna outside Stockholm. But what is normal is that I normally present the highlights for the group as the first slide, and here goes.



The first quarter for NCC is characterized by good orders received. All business areas has orders received larger than revenue, building backlog. We have strong cash flow with more than SEK 1 billion from operating activities and earnings up from last year, both from our Property Development business as well as the underlying construction business. And I'd like to remind everybody that this is a season when we have low activity due to the winter, more of that later. But before -- first,