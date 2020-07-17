Q2 2020 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this report of the quarterly earnings and first half year for 2020 for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I also have -- I'm the CEO of NCC, and I also have our CFO, Susanne Lithander with me here. I'm going to give you the overview of the quarter and the half year, while Susanne will give you the finer details directly after me.



But if you want to think about the first -- second quarter and the first half year, this is the way to think about it. So we have earnings improved, 18% up for the operational earnings for the group. This is true for all business areas except Industry, and I'll get back to Industry later on. So earnings improved for the group and all business areas except the Industry.



Net sales, on par with last year, completely within normal variations. And orders received on normal levels. In Sweden, actually strong. What's important to remember here is that we -- when we compare to the second quarter last year, we had SEK 3.4