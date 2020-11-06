Q3 2020 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter earnings for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO of NCC. And with me not in the room, but online, I also have our CFO, Susanne Lithander.



This quarter can -- you can think about this quarter this way, stable earnings, really good cash flow, good quality in the order backlog.



And with that, I could continue as we normally do these presentations. But let's talk about the 2 big things in the material that we communicated last night, and that would be the short-term issue of orders received and then the long-term development issue of changes to business area Industry.



So let's begin with orders received. The orders received for this quarter are, no matter on how you look at it, significantly lower than last year or lower than expectations, so they are low. So the questions that you may ask yourself is, is this depending on the market changing its character? And the answer to that is no