Q1 2021 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the First Quarter 2021 for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO. And with me here today, I have our CFO, Susanne Lithander.



And let me start with the summary of the first quarter. It was a really good start to the year, but to -- you have to remember that this first quarter is always the low season for the NCC Group. Our large business area, Industry, is heavily impacted by the winter season, but so is -- are also all the contracting business areas. So this is a good start to what is seasonally a slow quarter. Consistent performance in the contracting business areas and a better performance in Industry, strong cash flow and a good demand on all our markets and for all our products and services. That's the way to think about this quarter.



To go and get into some details, let me talk about orders received. We have a normal level of new orders. Actually, above average for the last 2 years. But what's more important is that