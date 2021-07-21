Q2 2021 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning and welcome to this presentation of the second quarter earnings for the NCC Group. And my name is Tomas Carlsson, I'm the CEO. And with me, I also have Susanne Lithander, the CFO of NCC.



Let's start with the summary of the quarter. We are continuing on the improvement trajectory that we've been on for some time. We're on the right track. This is a good quarter, but we still have more work to do. All contracting units better than last year, margin and earnings. We have strong letting in Property Development. Industry still has potential to improve, and we are experiencing a strong continued demand for our products and services, and you will see that in the orders received in the presentation.



Moving on to next slide. Comparing quarter 2 this year to last year, this is the bridge. I will walk you through the 3 business logics that we have: Contracting, Industry and Property Development.



And then starting with Contracting. Improved earnings, improved margins, orders