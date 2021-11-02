Q3 2021 NCC AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the third quarter earnings for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, and I'm the CEO of the company. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander.



Susanne Lithander - NCC AB(publ)-CFO - Head of Finance and Head of Development & Operations Services



Hi. I'm Susanne Lithander, CFO.



Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



I will give you an overview of the quarter, and then Susanne will come back and provide all the details of the report.



The things to remember from this quarter is this; this was strong quarter, continuing on the improvements that we have been working with for 3 years now. We see strong earnings in the Contracting business. All business areas are improving earnings and the margins. We have profit from Property Development contributing