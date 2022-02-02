Q4 2021 Ncc AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Tomas Carlsson - NCC AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the fourth quarter and the full year of 2021 for the NCC Group. My name is Tomas Carlsson, CEO. And with me here today, I have Susanne Lithander, our CFO.



So let's jump straight into it with a summary of this quarter and this year. And the highlights goes like this. Earnings improved for the quarter a lot but, more importantly, for the full year, EBIT up 34%. Property Development, contributing with 2 office projects in the quarter. We have had a strong cash flow for the full year and for the quarter, and we have a strong financial position. Strong orders received, 9% up for the full year. And we have good demand in all countries and all business areas. We're still working with activities to improve the earnings in Industry. And we took an important step towards our goal of EPS with -- ending the year with SEK 14 EPS. And the Board proposes a dividend of SEK 6. That was the summary of the quarter.



So let's talk about some details